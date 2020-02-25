Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,286 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,716% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.
ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
