Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 4,286 put options on the company. This is an increase of 4,716% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 778.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

