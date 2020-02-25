Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $10.98 million and approximately $12,005.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00001017 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000143 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,215,910 tokens. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

