Owens Corning (OC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

2/25/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.00.

1/14/2020 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Owens Corning is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38. Owens Corning has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 187,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

