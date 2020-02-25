Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/18/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $121.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/4/2020 – Fiserv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

2/3/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Fiserv is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Fiserv was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2020 – Fiserv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/4/2020 – Fiserv was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Fiserv stock opened at $116.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72.

Get Fiserv Inc alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 153,500 shares of company stock worth $17,927,120. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Fiserv by 88.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 123,636 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.