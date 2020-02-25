Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cigna (CI)

Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $258.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Cigna had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $248.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Cigna had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

1/28/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $222.00 to $244.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $221.00 to $263.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/2/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $242.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE CI opened at $200.36 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

