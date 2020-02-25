Eldorado Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,733 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,200% compared to the typical daily volume of 364 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,721,000 after buying an additional 1,789,647 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,792,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $70.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERI. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

