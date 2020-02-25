SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $18.94 and $13.77. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $351,844.00 and approximately $3,135.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.01043440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00044931 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00214718 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00066567 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004263 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $18.94, $10.39, $7.50, $50.98, $24.43, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

