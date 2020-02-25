Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,363 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NYSE FNV opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

