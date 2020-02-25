Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 13,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,363 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,160,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,936 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,639,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,275,000 after acquiring an additional 232,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,580,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,899 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NYSE FNV opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. Franco Nevada has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Birdchain One Day Volume Reaches $3,927.00
Birdchain One Day Volume Reaches $3,927.00
ShipChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million
ShipChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million
Ether-1 Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days
Ether-1 Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options
Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million
Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $10.98 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report