Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,306 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 777,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,256,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $824,277.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,184,596.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,024 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 225,439 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRHC opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $69.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.