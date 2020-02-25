Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 33,874 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 937% compared to the average volume of 3,266 call options.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,520 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,682 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,042 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

