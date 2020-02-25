Traders Buy Large Volume of Cedar Fair Put Options (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,005 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,761% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $74,290,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 139,731 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 785,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 420,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUN opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is 123.84%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

