Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Gardner Denver Call Options (NYSE:GDI)

Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 652 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 705% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 71,411 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after acquiring an additional 136,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDI opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

