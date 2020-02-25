Carter’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

Shares of CRI opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

