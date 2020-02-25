Cerner (CERN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $80.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

2/5/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to .

1/31/2020 – Cerner was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – Cerner was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/8/2020 – Cerner had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $83.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $73.38 on Tuesday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

