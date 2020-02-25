Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Microchip Technology (MCHP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ: MCHP):

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from to .

2/4/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.00.

2/3/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

2/1/2020 – Microchip Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/8/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $89.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $113.00 to $119.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $113.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microchip is benefiting from strength in microcontroller business. The company is well poised to gain from strong demand for memory and analog and interface products. We believe that the company’s expanding portfolio driven by new product roll outs will continue to expand customer base. Moreover, it is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. However, Microchip is bearing the brunt of increasing lead time, slim demand trends in ZTE and Bitcoin business domains. Further, Huawei ban and significant exposure to Asian markets amid imposition of tariff owing to the United States and China trade war is likely to weigh on margin expansion. Moreover, significant debt burden amid increasing expenses on product development remain major concerns.”

1/7/2020 – Microchip Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.66 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53.

Get Microchip Technology Inc alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 29,417.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 54,128 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 60,036 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.