Ferro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 945 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 775% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

NYSE:FOE opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

