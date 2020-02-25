-$0.04 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 100,179 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

