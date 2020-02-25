$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. Bruker reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

