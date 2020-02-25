Internet of People (IOP) Market Capitalization Tops $347,236.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinBene, Bleutrade and Fatbtc. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $347,236.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinBene, Bittrex, Fatbtc, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.