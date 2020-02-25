Head-To-Head Comparison: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WEC Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WEC Energy Group pays out 70.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and WEC Energy Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

83.1% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WEC Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evergy and WEC Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion 3.84 $535.80 million $2.67 26.96 WEC Energy Group $7.52 billion 4.27 $1.14 billion $3.58 28.44

WEC Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEC Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evergy and WEC Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 2 3 0 2.33 WEC Energy Group 4 6 2 0 1.83

Evergy presently has a consensus price target of $69.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group has a consensus price target of $87.40, indicating a potential downside of 14.16%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than WEC Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and WEC Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48% WEC Energy Group 15.08% 11.18% 3.31%

Summary

WEC Energy Group beats Evergy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other. It generates and distributes electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass sources; provides electricity transmission services; offers retail natural gas distribution services; transports customer-owned natural gas; and generates, distributes, and sells steam. The company offers electricity to approximately 1.6 million residential, small and large commercial and industrial, and other customers; and natural gas to 2.8 million residential, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 36,800 miles of overhead distribution lines and 33,300 miles of underground distribution cable, as well as approximately 500 distribution substations and 500,450 line transformers; and approximately 48,900 miles of natural gas distribution mains, as well as 1,100 miles of natural gas transmission mains. The company was formerly known as Wisconsin Energy Corporation and changed its name to WEC Energy Group, Inc. in June 2015. WEC Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.