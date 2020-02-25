Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
