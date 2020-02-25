Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50.
I-Mab Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.