Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARQT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

In other I-Mab news, Director Jonathan Silverstein purchased 558,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329,888.32. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $12,050,000.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

