I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.20% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

I-Mab stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Silverstein acquired 558,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,329,888.32. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,050,000.00.

I-Mab Company Profile

