I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
I-Mab stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.50.
I-Mab Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.