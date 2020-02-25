1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 1life Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. 1life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

