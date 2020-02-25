Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.25 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Groupon from $2.80 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Groupon from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.53.

Groupon stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $935.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.22. Groupon has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Groupon will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Groupon by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,238 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,383 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

