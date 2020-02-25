Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Coverage Initiated at SunTrust Banks

Analysts at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on REYN. Barclays started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

