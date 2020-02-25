GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $245.54 on Tuesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.29 and a 200-day moving average of $193.42.
About GALAPAGOS NV/S
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.
