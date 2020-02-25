Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,767,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 126,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

