Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.67 and a beta of 1.71. Sonos has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,350 shares of company stock worth $816,145 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,666 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sonos by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

