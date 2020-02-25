Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSOD. Barclays raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 25,743 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,523,213.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,822,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,826,378.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,540. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.