NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to Reduce at Nomura

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $235.00. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $273.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $315.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 506.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $86,945,000 after acquiring an additional 310,847 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,892 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

