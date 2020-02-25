Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $492.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $355.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $425.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $442.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total value of $19,494,665.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 412,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,524 shares of company stock worth $28,804,313 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

