HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned HBT Financial an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

HBT opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. Research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,720 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $13,497,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $11,092,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,877,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $6,976,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $5,683,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

