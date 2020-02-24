Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after buying an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after buying an additional 224,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $137.21 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

