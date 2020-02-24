Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,259,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $245,661,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 69,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.28 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.28.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

