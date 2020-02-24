Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

DIS stock opened at $138.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

