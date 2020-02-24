Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,250 shares of company stock worth $6,046,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $177.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.19. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.