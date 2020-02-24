Analysts Anticipate China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,930,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

