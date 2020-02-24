Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

