Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Given $26.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Old Republic International an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
ORI opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $24.10.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Old Republic International Company Profile
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.