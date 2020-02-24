Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ennis an industry rank of 5 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ennis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,519.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBF opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ennis will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

