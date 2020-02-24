-$0.01 EPS Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BVXV stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

