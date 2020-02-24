EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EuroDry’s earnings. EuroDry posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EuroDry will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EuroDry.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDRY. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of -0.82. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

