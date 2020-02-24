Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.00 Price Target for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 95 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.16.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

