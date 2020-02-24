Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,476,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

ABT stock opened at $87.45 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.11.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.