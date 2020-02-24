Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 128 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,173,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $16,637,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

NYSE:PG opened at $126.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.