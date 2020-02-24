iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Drexel Morgan & Co.

Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.8% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $143.94 and a 1 year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

