Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Drexel Morgan & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $85.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

