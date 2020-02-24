Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,300 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,154.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.52 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

