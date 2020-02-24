Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,349 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 368,667 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 53,229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 36.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,285,263 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $207,356,000 after acquiring an additional 87,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

