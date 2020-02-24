CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $208.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.09.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

